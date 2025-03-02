Pittsburgh’s bike share program POGOH implemented immediate price increases across all service tiers without prior notice to customers, the company revealed in a late night email announcement. POGOH, formerly Healthy Ride, has around sixty stations and six hundred bikes covering popular neighborhoods in the city.

The new pricing structure eliminates the $25 Flex Pass that previously offered 200 minutes of ride time, while raising the annual unlimited membership from $120 to $150. POGOH introduced a new $30 monthly membership option with unlimited 30-minute rides. Single-ride costs increased by 50 cents per trip, with standard bikes now priced at $4.50 and electric bikes at $6.

Prices are inching closer to Uber and Lyft off-hours rates, which are around $12 respectively.

Nearing its ten-year anniversary in the city, POGOH’s network still suffers from service issues. Last summer, our review found that a third of rides tested had problems ranging from critical e-bike failures, broken equipment, or disabled and empty stations. While tourists might find the convenience of POGOH enchanting, local cyclists note it’s more reliable to own a personal bicycle.

The company did not provide reasoning for the price adjustments or explain why customers received no advance warning before changes took effect.