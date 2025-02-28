Waffles INCaffeinated on East Carson Street has received a consumer alert following a February 25 health inspection that uncovered 18 dead mice on glue boards underneath dining room seating booths. The Allegheny County Health Department report also documented rodent droppings throughout the facility, including in food preparation areas and even in a plastic wrap roll.

The rodent infestation, labeled as a “high risk” and “repeat violation” by inspectors, was accompanied by other serious health code violations. Improperly stored food items measuring well above safe temperatures were found, including raw eggs and American cheese, both of which were voluntarily discarded.

Additional violations included:

Severe black mold accumulation on the ice machine

No Certified Food Protection Manager on site (repeat violation)

Excessive grease buildup on cooking surfaces and floors

Inadequate ventilation creating a “smokey” atmosphere

Display of an expired health permit

The restaurant must address these critical violations before the consumer alert can be removed.

This isn’t the first time the South Side location has faced rodent problems. In April 2024, Waffles INCaffeinated was cited for 14 violations, including extensive rodent droppings found throughout food preparation areas and dining spaces. Despite the restaurant’s promises of corrective action last year, the current inspection reveals the infestation issues have persisted.

The entire re-inspection report can be read here.