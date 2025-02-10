Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Monday that the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel will close for approximately eight months beginning Feb. 23, forcing thousands of daily commuters to use alternate routes. The closure, part of a $150 million system-wide upgrade, will allow crews to replace tracks, restore roadways and repair overhead electric lines in the tunnel that connects South Hills Junction to Station Square Station.

“This is the only tunnel in the country shared by buses and light-rail vehicles,” said PRT in a statement.

During the closure, Red and Blue Line trains will be rerouted through Allentown via Warrington and Arlington avenues on weekdays, with a temporary stop at Allen Street. The Silver Line will operate only between Library Station and Washington Junction, where riders can transfer to other lines.

Weekend service will see all three lines — Red, Blue, and Silver — operating through Allentown. PRT will introduce a temporary “Subway Local” service between Station Square and Allegheny stations during the construction period.

To ease the transition, PRT will expand its Free Fare Zone to include Station Square Station until the project’s completion.

Most affected bus routes will travel inbound through Allentown and outbound via the Wabash Tunnel. Riders can check specific route changes at rideprt.org/mtwashrailreplace.

The tunnel renovation is part of a broader infrastructure improvement plan that includes future upgrades to the Mt. Lebanon Tunnel, Belasco Station in Beechview, and the Panhandle Bridge over the Monongahela River.