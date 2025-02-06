Kevin Acklin will step down as president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the end of the current season, team officials announced at the 2025 Night of Assists Gala Wednesday night. The mid-season change comes as a surprise.

Acklin, who has served in the role since June 2022, will remain with the organization as an advisor through the end of the year, according to Teddy Werner, senior vice president of strategic operations at Fenway Sports Management.

“After seven incredible seasons with the Penguins, I have decided that I will be moving on from my role as President of Business Operations at the end of the season,” Acklin said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Fenway Sports Group for the opportunity to help lead this organization, to my colleagues for their dedication, and to our fans for their unwavering support.”

Acklin, a Pittsburgh native recalled buying a Penguins Kid’s Club membership with paper route money in 1984, joined the team in 2018 as senior vice president and general counsel under previous owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle. He was promoted to chief operating officer before assuming his current position following Fenway Sports Group’s purchase of the team in 2021.

During his tenure, Acklin played a key role in the development of the former Civic Arena site, including the recently opened FNB Financial Center, and helped facilitate the retirement of Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 jersey last season.

“It has been an honor to serve the team I grew up cheering for,” Acklin said.

Werner will serve as interim president of business operations until a permanent replacement is named.

Before joining the Penguins, Acklin served as chief of staff for former Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto.