Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s chief of staff Jake Wheatley resigned last Wednesday amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. The mayor’s office retroactively announced his departure Saturday.

Sources from both Democratic and Republican circles, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the relationship allegedly led to attempts to secure financial concessions from the mayor’s office. These sources say Wheatley’s departure followed threats to make the affair allegations public.

A review of social media accounts by The Reporter shows that following the announcement, individuals connected to the situation began removing posts, deleting mutual connections, and deactivating their accounts. Regardless of the truth of the allegations, they have taken on a life of their own, spreading across the city and damaging Wheatley’s reputation.

At Monday’s kickoff to Black History Month, Cydney Cooper, Acting Director of Communications for the Mayor’s Office, indicated that no questions unrelated to the event would be taken. Wheatley has not responded to requests for comment.

Kyle Chintalapalli, the city’s chief economic development officer, will replace Wheatley as chief of staff, according to the mayor’s office.

The departure marks the third high-level exit from Gainey’s administration since August. Communications Director Maria Montaño resigned that month after reported concerns about security following death threats. Former Police Chief Larry Scirotto stepped down in October after questions arose about him moonlighting as a collegiate sports referee during his tenure.

Critics across party lines noted that a relationship similar to these allegations emerged during former Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration. Behind the scenes, political leaders are calling for a review of workplace culture and policies at the Mayor’s Office to prevent future conflicts.