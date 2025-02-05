Human remains discovered in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes have been identified as Michael Graham, 43, who had been missing since October, authorities stated.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains were found Sunday afternoon in an advanced state of decomposition in the 2400 block of Burham Street.

Graham was last seen Oct. 4 on Eccles Street, according to Pittsburgh police. Violent crime unit detectives launched an investigation after emergency responders were alerted to the discovery just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, authorities said.