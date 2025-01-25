Tony Moreno, a retired Pittsburgh police officer, announced his Republican candidacy for mayor Friday outside Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights, site of a fatal shooting in 2023. This sets up a potential challenge to incumbent Democratic Mayor Ed Gainey in November.

Moreno, 56, previously ran for mayor in 2021, first as a Democrat in a primary that saw incumbent Bill Peduto’s defeat when the split vote helped Ed Gainey secure the nomination. Moreno later ran as a Republican in the general election, receiving 28% of the vote against Gainey.

Moreno is an open critic of Gainey’s police policies, which includes reduced staffing and not responding to certain crime overnight. Reports of criminal mischief, theft, and harassment are now handled by telephone or online reporting units. In 2024, police saw their highest officer losses in more than a decade.

“This is a state of emergency in our public safety,” Moreno said. “We can’t recruit and keep [officers], so what do you do, you make it better, you make it attractive. We are going to boost their pay.”

The former police officer of 24 years outlined a platform focused on public safety, housing and economic development. His proposals include increasing police salaries, expanding the force, and streamlining the city’s building permit process.

The mayoral race is taking shape as Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor has announced a Democratic primary challenge to Gainey, who is seeking a second term. The primary election is scheduled for May 20.

Moreno, who previously ran as a Democrat before switching parties, defended his Republican affiliation to KDKA-TV. “I believe in the conservative values. The Republican party is the only place that I have to be,” he said.