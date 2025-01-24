Luis Espinoza, a 30-year-old medical student at the University of Pittsburgh, has been found dead, days after being reported missing. Espinoza was last seen on Monday, January 20, walking his Dobermann in South Side’s Park. The dog was later found wandering on Sterling Street without its owner.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed that Espinoza’s body was discovered on Friday on the 100 block of Sterling Street in Arlington. Surveillance footage obtained by authorities showed Espinoza walking his dog around 10:30 a.m. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police are continuing their inquiry into Espinoza’s death. No further details have been released at this time.