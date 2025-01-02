Hundreds of Pittsburghers gathered early on New Year’s Day to take part in the 2025 Polar Plunge, an annual tradition hosted by the Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club. Starting around 8:30 a.m., participants plunged into the frigid 38-degree waters of the Monongahela River to welcome the new year with a splash—and a shiver.

Frank Nelson, the long-time organizer of the event, has nearly six decades of experience with this frosty gathering. This year, the event aimed to raise $7,000-$10,000 for WTAE’s Project Bundle-Up, supporting local families in need. Over the years, the event has grown from a handful of brave souls to a widely attended spectacle, with hundreds cheering from the banks and many more taking the icy plunge.

Meanwhile, across the river at South Side Works, the Icycle Bicycle group set off at 10:45 a.m. for a refreshing New Year’s Day ride. Hosted by the Western PA Bicycle Club, the event raises donations for the Community Human Services food pantry. Cyclists toured the city, starting on East Carson Street and crossing the West End Bridge. They waved to Heinz Field and PNC Park before crossing the 16th Street Bridge into the Strip District and heading downtown. The ride concluded with a scenic stretch along the Eliza Furnace Trail and a picturesque view of downtown from the Hot Metal Bridge.

Afterwards, the cyclists huddled for warmth and refreshments at Hofbrauhaus.