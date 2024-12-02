Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN) and Congressman Chris Deluzio are celebrating a $750,000 grant to expand robotics workforce training. The victory lap comes less than two weeks after PRN’s third annual Robotics Discovery Day, which showcased over 130 exhibitors from our region. Start ups and institutions alike flexed their robotic muscles showing that hardware manufacturing is taking off compared to years past.

The grant, provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), will fund the Maturing Appalachia’s Robotics Workforce project. The aimed is to amplify Western Pennsylvania’s industry. Congressman Deluzio (PA-17) stated that the grant will support the Pittsburgh Robotics Network’s new Robotics Leadership Academy, which is set to launch in late 2024.

“Western PA is growing its reputation as an American robotics powerhouse,” said Deluzio in a release. “I’m excited to see this money come to Pittsburgh Robotics Network and the local robotics industry to help our workers get the important skills they need to be competitive, growing jobs and supporting our region’s economy.”

The Robotics Leadership Academy has secured $1.5 million in total funding. The three-year initiative aims to provide training for 220 workers. Training sessions will be held quarterly from 2024 to 2027, targeting 100 businesses, 120 workers, and 100 students. The academy is not an island to itself. It will partner with organizations including Partner4Work, InnovatePGH, The Robotics Factory, and Penn State University to achieve its goals.

Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network Credit: Foo Conner / The Pittsburgh Reporter

When it was originally announced, Jennifer Apicella, executive director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN), offered a guiding statement saying, “The Robotics Leadership Academy will be instrumental in building the talent pipelines necessary to sustain our region’s competitive edge while accelerating the commercial growth of these companies.”

Those interested in the program are encouraged to visit the Pittsburgh Robotics Network’s website for more details after the new year.