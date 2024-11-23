The Polkamaniacs took to the streets and turned riders in the Dirty Dozen Bike Race into audience members in their latest off-the-wall music video. The Polkamaniacs 4, nicknamed for only having four band members with them, enforced Zombo’s mandatory fun zone on hills 12 and 13 of the race. The video, ironically entitled Rolling Down the Southside, is a montage of cyclists going uphill somewhere other than the Southside.

Shot in Hazelwood along Tesla Street, the video showcases the dense forests of the greenway. It provides a refreshing escape from the cliché of featuring the Cathedral of Learning or the Steel Building in local music videos. Co-conspirators Heather Mull and Dan Barnhill shot the quick, quirky, and quaint road on a fall day. This is in stark contrast to the Polkamaniacs’ over-the-top persona, known for an aggressive tour schedule and matching plaid blue uniforms.

For an easy listen this weekend, check out The Polkamaniacs’ Rolling Down Southside.