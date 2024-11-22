WQED-TV quietly introduced its new branding across social media earlier this month. Spotted in a tweet on November 1, the new logo replaces the iconic “Q” with an integrated design featuring three rivers reimagined as a simple chat bubble. The updated branding was rolled out across their Meta accounts, including Facebook and Instagram today. It coincides with efforts to reinvent the station.

WQED’s three-rivers logo was first introduced in 2007 alongside the slogan, “WQED changes lives.” From concept to rollout, the process took over a year before finally appearing on their website and across PBS programming. The branding prominently featured on the Fifth Avenue building has made it an Oakland landmark—not just for community broadcasting but also as one of the most frequented bus stops for Carnegie Mellon University students and faculty.

The WQED sign on fifth Avenue with a classic three rivers in the Q. Credit: Foo Conner / The Pittsburgh Reporter

Jason Jedlinski took over as WQED’s president in July 2023. While former president Deborah Acklin focused on budget cuts and course corrections, Jedlinski has sought to mark his tenure by modernizing the beloved station. This year, WQED announced major restructuring efforts, including vacating its historic building on Fifth Avenue, an emphasis on digital distribution, and shifting its focus toward regional content over nationally syndicated PBS programming.

Full disclosure: WQED is my lovely neighbor. I’ve been in-residence at CMU’s Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, located in the adjacent building. I reached out to WQED for comment.

At the time of publication, WQED has used the new logo across social media. Though we do not have an official confirmation of the rebranding, the new changes align with Jedlinski’s push to update the station. Their Facebook and LinkedIn also contain the slogan, “Creating, Connecting, and Continuing the story.” However, the old branding remains on their website and on air.

At the very least, it’s refreshing to our neighbors at WQED experiment with new visuals.