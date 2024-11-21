Max has unveiled the official trailer for The Pitt, a hospital drama set in Pittsburgh. The first season will feature 15 episodes and reunites ER and West Wing producer John Wells with ER actor Noah Wyle. The series follows Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and unfolds over a single 15-hour emergency room shift.

The Pitt is set in a fictional hospital on the Northside called Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. While primarily filmed in Burbank, California, the production captured exterior shots at Allegheny General Hospital and Allegheny Commons on Pittsburgh’s Northside in September.

The project has drawn legal scrutiny from the estate of writer Michael Crichton, led by his widow, Sherri Crichton. The estate has sued Warner Bros. Television, alleging the show is an unauthorized ER remake developed after failed negotiations. In court documents, the estate claims: “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER…”

Warner Bros. filed a motion to dismiss the case saying, “The Pitt is a completely different show from ER.”

If hype is to be believed, fans of medical dramas are in for a treat. Producer John Wells, a Carnegie Mellon alumnus and former City Theatre actor, brings a personal connection to the region. His familiarity with the city promises to bring a more authentic portrayal often lacking in productions that merely parachute in.

The Pitt is scheduled for release in January 2025.