Ahmad Omar Shareef, 35, a former HR officer with the U.S. Postal Service in Bloomfield, pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing checks from Pittsburgh businesses and selling them for profit. Between October 2023 and April 2024, Shareef stole over 450 checks totaling $6 million, selling them to buyers in other cities through an encrypted app. Nearly $250,000 was fraudulently negotiated, and Shareef earned around $20,000.

Shareef pleaded guilty to four counts. Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for March 25, 2025, with Shareef facing up to 20 years in prison and a possible $1 million fine. The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General and Postal Inspection Service led the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci serves as the prosecuting attorney on the case.