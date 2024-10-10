YouTubers Andrew Jason Janidlo and Dennis Dan Meyers, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, are facing felony charges after targeting an 81-year-old Peters Township resident with “pranks” for their channel. The two are accused of blocking the elderly woman from entering her home while demanding thousands of dollars.

According to the complaint, on August 30th, Janidlo and Meyers were seen wearing hazmat suits and spraying the victim’s lawn. While not actual scammers, they attempted to convince the homeowner that they were killing her plants. They then demanded $1,000 to continue spraying or $5,000 to reverse the fictional process.

Janidlo was arraigned on a $10,000 bond for his latest stunt, with the judge further ordering him not to post any videos. Meyers, his alleged accomplice, has a warrant out for his arrest.

Janidlo has had a chaotic summer posting videos. In his uploads, he posed as an employee at Home Depot, stalked golfers at a country club with an air horn, and trespassed in stores across the area while pretending to be a mannequin. The end of each video is predictable, with police called to escort Janidlo off the premises.

Peters Township Police are now investigating Janidlo’s previous videos and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies across Western Pennsylvania to determine if further charges are possible. However, as some YouTube commenters have noted, the real crime might be the poor quality of his videos.