Michael Stipe showed that the Harris-Walz campaign has plenty of energy—enough to bring him back to the stage to perform R.E.M. classics “The One I Love” and “Driver 8” for the first time in 16 years. Stipe was joined by Jason Isbell for the short set, which took place at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, led by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

A concert goer uploaded the Stipe + Isbell performance to YouTube. Enjoy it while it’s up.

“I’m as ready as I’ll ever be,” Stipe said before captivating the crowd with “The One I Love.”

“It’s been awhile since I’ve sung these songs, 16 years in fact, but I’m really happy to be here with Jason and with the soon-to-be-ever First Gentleman of the United States of America,” Stipe added optimistically. The brief, 16-minute set marked Stipe’s first public performance in five years. Isbell was the perfect complement to Stipe in the acoustic set, which took place at Schenley Park, located at the base of Pitt’s iconic Cathedral of Learning.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff rallies voters in Schenley Park for the Harris-Walz campaign. Credit: Matthew Conboy / The Pittsburgh Reporter

Doug Emhoff was visibly excited between the speeches and performances. Celebrities have been flocking to Pittsburgh to support the 2024 election. More big names are set to appear, including former President Obama on Thursday. Emhoff stressed Pittsburgh’s importance in the race, saying, “The path to victory comes right through your state, right through this very town. We win here, we win this election.”