The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation is calling for volunteers to participate in its ninth annual Ag Literacy Week, taking place from March 17 to 21, 2025. This initiative invites volunteers across the state to read an agriculture-themed book to students in kindergarten through second grade, fostering a greater understanding of farming and the agricultural community.

Ag Literacy Week offers an opportunity for Pennsylvania agriculturalists—including farmers, industry representatives, FFA teachers, students, and others supportive of agriculture—to be the face of farming in classrooms across the commonwealth. Volunteers will read the selected book, The Soil in Jackie’s Garden, which introduces young students to the joys of gardening, sustainability, and the essential role of agriculture in daily life.

In addition to reading, volunteers are encouraged to share their personal connections to farming or agriculture, offering students a direct and meaningful insight into the agricultural world. After reading, volunteers can engage further with students through an activity designed by the Foundation, reinforcing key concepts from the book.

The event not only serves as a learning experience for students but also provides long-term educational resources. Volunteers will donate the book, along with accompanying activities, to the classroom to be used throughout the school year.

How to Participate:

Register: Visit pfbfriends.com/ag-literacy-week/ and fill out the form by December 13, 2024. Contact a School: Identify and reach out to a local elementary school to discuss participation in Ag Literacy Week. Invite a Classroom: Invite a kindergarten through second grade classroom to take part in the program, which takes about 30 minutes from start to finish. Register: Sign up as a volunteer and provide a $10 donation per classroom, which covers the cost of the book that will be read and donated. Submit Classroom Information: Collect the necessary information about each classroom you plan to visit and submit it to the Foundation by January, 2025. Receive Your Book: By the end of February, volunteers will receive a copy of the year’s book along with instructions for their classroom visit.

“Allowing children to learn where their food comes from and giving them the chance to learn more about agriculture directly from a farmer is invaluable for the future of agriculture in Pennsylvania.” said Chris Hoffman, President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Chairman of the Foundation.

With more than 2,000 books set to be distributed across Pennsylvania, Ag Literacy Week aims to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and foster a deeper understanding of farming, gardening, and sustainability.

To register or learn more, visit pfbfriends.com/ag-literacy-week/.