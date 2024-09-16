Kia and Hyundai owners in Pittsburgh are facing a surge in vehicle thefts. Thieves are using nothing more than a flathead screwdriver and a USB cord to steal vehicles manufactured by the two automakers between 2011 and 2021. The problem has become so wide spread in Pittsburgh that AAA East Central and local police agencies are giving away steering wheel locks in an effort to curb the crime spree.

From January to August 2024, over 600 vehicles have been stolen in Pittsburgh, with a significant spike in thefts this summer. More than 250 cars were reported stolen between June and August alone. Of the vehicles stolen, only about a quarter have been recovered. Even when recovered, many Kia and Hyundai models are often declared total losses by insurance companies due to a parts shortages that have backlogged repairs at mechanics across the region.

The group primarily responsible for these thefts has been dubbed “The Pittsburgh Kia Boys,” a loose network of teenagers participating in a viral social media trend known as the “Kia Challenge.” This trend exploits a vulnerability in Kia and Hyundai cars manufactured between 2011 and 2021, which lack immobilizers—a crucial security feature that prevents theft. Using simple tools, the group can steal a car in seconds from streets or driveways.

The Pittsburgh Kia Boys chase clout by posting videos of burnouts, drag races, and even police chases involving stolen vehicles on social media.

Earlier this year, Andrew Callaghan did a detailed documentary on the “Connecticut Kia Boys”. We recommend those interested in the phenomenon to watch it.

In Pittsburgh, stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles are often seen speeding recklessly down streets like East Carson Street in the South Side and W North Avenue on the Northside. After joyriding, if the cars aren’t wrecked, they are sold for as little as $100 to older members of the community, who often use them for getaway vehicles in other crimes. Personal belongings inside the cars are typically pawned off.

The Pittsburgh Police, stretched thin due to staffing shortages, are struggling to keep pace with the growing number of thefts. Insurance companies have been slow to process claims, often requiring extensive investigations and fingerprint analysis before approving payments. With only a small fraction of stolen cars being recovered, vehicle owners are left with few options.

To prevent theft, authorities recommend several steps for Kia and Hyundai owners. In addition to using steering wheel locks, owners are encouraged to visit their local Kia or Hyundai dealerships to receive a software upgrade to enhance their vehicle’s security.

Owners of affected vehicles may also be eligible for compensation through a $145 million Kia Theft Settlement. This includes reimbursement for total losses, damages, insurance deductibles, and other expenses like lost items or income.

The free steering wheel locks were distributed through a partnership between AAA East Central, the Allegheny County Police, Port Authority Police, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania Anti-Car Theft Committee (PACT). For those who missed the giveaway event, additional locks may still be available at the AAA branch office in East Liberty (5900 Baum Blvd.), while supplies last.