Earlier this week, I published an obituary of Tim McNulty that included allegations surrounding his resignation as Pittsburgh press secretary in 2021. I ended the piece with harsh words he knew I would publish. Both of these actions surprised his friends and family.

As the owner of The Reporter, I want to clarify that politically sensitive topics are voted upon by our advisory board. This was one of those topics. We were asked to remove the article due to a special situation. After a discussion, we voted to stand by the journalism as it was presented. However, we also have a heart.

Out of respect for his family, we have decided to temporarily remove the article from public view to give them room to heal.