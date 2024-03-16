Pittsburgh’s Southside was the unexpected backdrop for a bold bank robbery this past Saturday. As police marched downtown in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, a criminal executed a brazen daylight bank robbery. The incident occurred at the First National Bank on the 1100 block of E. Carson Street around 10 a.m., unsettling the local community.

A middle-aged man, face obscured by a red bandanna, demanded $50 and $100 bills from a teller, intimating he was armed by gesturing towards his waistband. Despite no weapon being seen, the teller complied. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing in a 2008 silver Mazda SUV. By the afternoon FBI Agents were on scene to process clues as to his identity.

The robbery’s brazen nature has left residents and authorities alike in shock, prompting an urgent call for any information related to the suspect.

Update (March 21st, 2024): Pittsburgh Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the bank robbery. Arthur Lee Williams, 63, from Coalport, Clearfield County, was taken into custody on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and conspiracy.