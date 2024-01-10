Bob Charland was officially sworn in as District 3’s City Councilman on January 8th. He succeeded longtime representative Bruce Kraus for the seat, primarily covering Southern Pittsburgh. Although Charland served under Kraus as Chief of Staff, he is kicking off his tenure with a listening tour.

Citizens are invited to meet Councilman Charland at one of six events. Charland’s “Listen First Tour” aims to gather concerns and then put together an action plan. The tour will cover most of District 3, taking place in the evenings, with the exception of the 27th. If dates are moved due to weather, we will update the list.

1/17 6-8pm: Allentown & Mount Washington @ Hilltop United Methodist Church

1/18 6-8pm: Oakland @ OPDC Career Center

1/23 6-8pm: South Side Flats & Slopes @ South Side Market House

1/27 1-3pm: Knoxville & Beltzhoover @ St Paul AME Church

1/29 6-8pm: Arlington & Mt. Oliver @ Ormsby Avenue Cafe

1/31 6-8pm: District Wide @ Online