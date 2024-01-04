The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has announced ‘Refugium,’ a new art show by Brian Cohen. This exhibit will open at the Frick Environmental Center on January 25, 2024, with an opening celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will be free and open to the public.

‘Refugium’ is a collection of photos showcasing green spaces across the city. These images show Pittsburgh’s parks as quiet, calm places in our busy world. During the 2020 pandemic, when many people were staying home, these parks became essential parts of our lives. Cohen’s photos capture how Frick Park was filled with neighbors doing yoga, holding religious services, and walking their new pets.

Cohen visited Frick Park during the pandemic. His photos from 2020 to 2023 show small, surprising moments in the park’s changing scenery. The exhibit is his way of sharing his park experiences and thanking the people who take care of these green spaces.

In the press release, Cohen said, “It’s an honor to be able to share my experience of Frick Park through these photographs.” He went on that to him it was a way to thank Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the City of Pittsburgh for their hard work at the parks.

The ‘Refugium’ exhibit is free and open to everyone. It will be available from January 25 until late April. For more details or to sign up for the opening night, go to pittsburghparks.org/events.